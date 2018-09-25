Boy followed into school bathroom by man during advance polling

Montreal police say they are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was followed into a school bathroom during advance polls Monday, by a man in his 70s, who then made sexual comments to him.

Police say it happened at about 10:15 a.m. as members of the public filed in and out of the École Louis-Riel high school in Montreal's Mercier neighbourhood​ to vote.

Montreal police spokesperson Cst. Jean-Pierre Brabant says the man followed the boy into the bathroom and asked the boy, who was in an enclosed stall, if he "wanted sexual favours."

"From there, the kid told him to leave him alone and leave, which the man did," Brabant said, adding the boy immediately told school staff about the incident.

The staff called 911 and filed a police report. Brabant said police surveyed the area around the school to see if the man was still around, but did not find him.

They are waiting to obtain video surveillance from the school to be able to release a better description of the suspect. The boy was only able to see him though a door crack in the stall.

Brabant confirmed the school was open during the polling and that police have asked the administration to ramp up security measures.