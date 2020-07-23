8-year-old boy dies after being struck by car in Montreal

An 8-year-old boy is dead after being struck by a car in Montreal's Sud-Ouest borough Wednesday afternoon.

Montreal police say the child was crossing the street at the corner of St-Ambroise and Square-Sir-George-Etienne-Cartier streets when he was hit at around 4 p.m.

A 34-year-old woman was driving east with a 31-year-old passenger when they came to a complete stop on St-Ambroise where there is a stop sign, according to Montreal police spokesperson Const. Caroline Chèvrefils.

It was when the woman continued forward at the stop that she hit the boy, Chèvrefils said.

Police say the boy suffered injuries to his lower body. He was conscious when first responders arrived, and was transported to hospital by ambulance where he later died.

The driver and her passenger were treated at the scene for shock.

Police temporarily cordoned off streets in the area for an investigation that lasted about three hours. Streets have since reopened.

Chèvrefils said police had no reason to suspect drugs or alcohol were involved. She said no charges have been laid, but police are investigating.

The boy was coming out of the CRCS Saint-Zotique summer daycamp when he was hit. The camp will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Sud-Ouest borough Mayor Benoit Dorais posted on Facebook that psychological and professional help will be offered to staff and to anyone who may need it.

He said once the investigation concludes, the city "will make sure all recommended safety measures are put into place."

Although the investigation is not completed yet, he wrote, there is no reason to believe at this point that speeding was a factor.

This is the 11th fatal pedestrian collision this year in Montreal. Last year by mid-July a total of 12 pedestrians had been killed after being struck by vehicles.