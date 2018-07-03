Boy, 6, drowns in Saint-Leonard pool

A six-year-old boy drowned in the pool of an apartment complex in Saint-Leonard late Monday evening.

Paramedics arrived at the complex, located on Avila Street, shortly after 7:10 p.m. CPR was performed on the child before he was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

There was a lifeguard on duty at the time of the incident and 40 to 50 children using the swimming pool.

The child's mother has been hospitalized for shock.

Police are investigating.

There have been 17 drownings in Quebec since the beginning of the summer season.