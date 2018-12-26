Freezing lineups and stealth shopping in Montreal for Boxing Day

Montrealer Sanchit Minocha braved the –8 C cold Wednesday morning and waited in line for more than half an hour to get into shoe store Off the Hook.

Clutching an empty black duffel bag, Minocha said he didn't mind the cold, because the savings are worth it.

"I was here for Black Friday as well. I got two [pairs of] shoes for $105," Minocha said.

"At market value it was like, $450."

Having struck gold once, Minocha hopes he'll have the same luck on Boxing Day.

Minocha isn't the only Montrealer who waited in line in subzero temperatures for deals.

Andy Kim, who has been in Montreal for only a month, said his first Boxing Day experience lived up to his expectations.

Andy Kim, a newcomer to Montreal, went out shopping Wednesday morning with his mother for some warm winter clothes. (Jennifer Yoon/CBC)

Though he was shivering, Kim smiled with his mother as he listed the items he was going to buy: boots, winter clothes and gloves.

According to the Conseil Québécois du commerce de détail (CQCD), almost two in five Quebecers will be participating in Boxing Day by shopping in-person and online.

According to the retail association, Quebecers are mostly looking to buy clothes and fashion accessories.

Of course, some Montrealers don't care about sales and think Boxing Day is an annoyance to be avoided at all costs.

Alex Poirier-Asselin and Jessie Pelletier said that they hope to be able to beat the crowds on Boxing Day. (Jennifer Yoon/CBC)

Alex Poirier-Asselin and Jessie Pelletier, two Villeray residents, visited Montreal's Eaton Centre early in the morning to pick up some essentials from La Senza.

Poirier-Asselin and Pelletier said they were anxious to pop in and out of the store quickly, before the crowds caught up to them.

"We're not that kind of people, chasing sales."