Teenage girl who was gunned down in Montreal remembered by friends, family for loving life

Safia Boundaoui said her little sister loved life and "she was our dream here in Canada."

Boundaoui spoke between sobs, holding her face in her hands, struggling to describe her loss.

Her husband and friends consoled her during a Tuesday vigil held in memory of Meriem, the 15-year-old Algerian immigrant whose life was cut short by a drive-by shooting in Montreal over the weekend.

About 50 people gathered, bringing flowers, stuffed animals and letters addressed to Meriem. She had only been in Canada for two years, and was a high school student with lofty aspirations.

"It is a disaster for us," Boundaoui said of sister. "When I heard the news, I don't know. I thought it was a dream. I don't know."

During the vigil, she collapsed on the ground and touched a spot where a bit of her sister's blood remained frozen to the snow in a parking lot near Jean-Talon Street.

Several of Meriem's fellow students, her loved ones and members of Quebec's Algerian community attended the service.

Boundaoui lived in La Prairie, on Montreal's South Shore, with her older sister. Meriem attended École Pierre-Bédard in nearby Saint-Rémi, where the local school board offered counselling support to her classmates.

"This event touches, to various degrees, all the members of the personnel and the students of Pierre-Bedard school,'' the Centre de services scolaire des Grandes-Seigneuries said in a statement.

WATCH | Safia Boundaoui remembers her sister: Sister of slain Montreal teen says 'she was our dream in Canada' CBC News Montreal Video 1:00 Safia Boundaoui says her 15-year-old sister, Meriem, loved life, but the Montreal teen was killed in a Sunday shooting. 1:00

Samir Bouchoul, who is Safia Boundaoui's husband, said he and his wife often allowed Meriem to go out with friends on Sundays to enjoy the last hours of the weekend, like teens do.

"Even now I can't understand what happened," he said, speaking fondly of the young girl who had followed her older sister to Canada and lived with the couple.

No arrests yet, police say

Police said the girl was with another person inside a stopped car Sunday night. They were talking to a group of people on the sidewalk when a second car drove up and someone opened fire.

Meriem and a 21-year-old man who was on the sidewalk were hit by bullets, and she was later pronounced dead.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no arrests had been made in connection with her murder, police said.

Montreal police Insp. David Bertrand said the entire force is "very, very troubled'' by what he described as an "incredible human tragedy."

WATCH | Friends and family mourn loss of 15-year-old: Saying goodbye to a 15-year-old shooting victim in Montreal CBC News Montreal Video 0:58 Montreal neighbours, friends and family of Meriem Boundaoui, mourned the 15-year-old's death on Tuesday. 0:58

He said every effort is being made to find those responsible.

The drive-by shooting was one in a series of recent crimes that has authorities worried gun violence is on the rise in Montreal, Bertrand said.

Gun violence on the rise: Bertrand

Bertrand said gun crimes against people rose by about 10 per cent between 2019 and 2020.

He attributed the rise to an increasing "trivialization'' of gun use by criminals.

"We're talking about people who are criminalized, who were previously committing crimes but maybe who didn't use guns before, are now using more guns when committing infractions,'' he said in a phone interview with The Canadian Press.

Samir Bouchoul, Meriem’s brother-in-law, said he and his wife allowed the young girl to go out with her friends on Sunday to enjoy her weekend. (Simon Nakonechny/CBC)

He said the weapons are procured from diverse sources: some are imported, some stolen, some legally acquired, but later sold illegally.

Police have increased patrols in certain neighbourhoods and created units dedicated to fighting gun-related crimes and arms trafficking, he said.

"But we're faced with a phenomenon and the police can't solve this phenomenon alone,'' Bertrand said, calling for the support of local partners and organizations in the police service's effort to prevent such crimes.