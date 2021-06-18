Former president of Quebec City Mosque makes jump into municipal politics

The co-founder of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, Boufeldja Benabdallah, is throwing his hat into the ring to run as municipal councillor for Quebec City.

He will be joining the slate of Marie-Josée Savard, who is running for mayor after working alongside outgoing Mayor Régis Labeaume for years.

Benabdallah became a well-known figure in Quebec City following the attack on the Sainte-Foy mosque on Jan. 29, 2017, in which six Muslim men were killed after Sunday night prayer.

Savard said she recruited Benabdallah "because of the values he carries," and for his expertise in sustainable development, following his career as a strategist with a think-tank, the Institut de la Francophonie pour le développement durable (IFDD), based in Old Quebec.

"His candidacy will really help solidify the strategy we're putting in place for sustainable development," Savard said on Friday.

Benabdallah said he was happy to be running in Cap-aux-Diamants, a neighbourhood where he lived in 1971 when he first moved to Quebec.

"I've always asked myself how I could do more to serve this city that welcomed me, and where my four children were born," Benabdallah said.

"This city is the most beautiful city I've seen, and deserves our attention," he said.

Boufeldja Benabdallah, who is running for municipal council in Quebec City in the 2021 municipal elections, says he wants to contribute to the city's sustainable development policies. (Guillaume Croteau-Langevin/Radio-Canada)

As co-founder and later president of the Islamic cultural centre, Benabdallah regularly spoke publicly about the trauma the Muslim community faced following the shooting — and lobbied for tighter firearm restrictions in Canada.

He said he now wanted to participate in the decision-making process, and not just make "public speeches during sad times."

"I want to repay the favour toward the population who showed only compassion for a minority," said Benabdallah. "But I no longer want this minority to be considered as such, I want them to be part of this society like any other citizen."

Competitive district

Benabdallah's nomination will make for a competitive race in the Cap-aux-Diamants district. It is currently held by the head of the official opposition party at city hall, Jean Rousseau.

His party, Démocratie Québec, is presenting Rousseau's running mate David Johnson in Cap-aux-Diamants. If Rousseau is unable to be elected as mayor, and Johnson wins the district, Rousseau will be the official councillor.

Marie-Josée Savard said there was "no strategy" behind choosing Cap-aux-Diamants, but said Benabdallah "was the right person."

The neighbourhood will also soon be the home of a new cultural centre promoting diversity and inclusion in Quebec City, Savard said.

Mayor Labeaume announced last month more than $3 million would be spent to refurbish the Maison Pollack, a heritage building located on Grande-Allée street. This is part of a $10.5-million envelope Labeaume has earmarked to promote inclusion and provide services to different minority groups.