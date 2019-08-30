SQ suspect man shot dead in Boucherville may be linked to organized crime

Quebec provincial police are investigating after a man in his 30s was fatally shot late Thursday night.

The victim's body was found next to a motorcycle on Lionel-Daunais Street in Boucherville just before midnight.

Const. François Boucher of Longueuil police would not confirm the victim was involved with organized crime, but says that is a possibility, which is why the file was transferred to the SQ early Friday morning.

This motorcycle was not far from the victim's body. (Alain Béland/Radio-Canada)

SQ Sgt. Ingrid Asselin said the investigators are working on confirming the victim's identity and will meet with witnesses.

A large perimeter has been set up in the area. There are a number of bars, restaurants and stores in the neighbourhood where the incident happened.

Boucher said officers will be looking at surveillance footage from those businesses.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the SQ at 1-800-659-4264.