28 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Boucherville day camp

South Shore public health authorities say 28 children and staff who were at a day camp have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter sent to parents and people on a mailing list for the camp, the CISSS de la Montérégie-Centre said it suspects even more transmissions via asymptomatic carriers may have happened at Charlot l'Escargot.

CBC has seen detailed minutes of a meeting between public health and the parents of children who attended the camp. The document says they are looking to identify more cases in the coming days.

Public health said the 28 cases include only day-camp staff and attendees. Some children who attended the camp have transmitted the disease to their relatives, but authorities are not including those cases in the count, for privacy reasons.

Last week, regional health authorities were investigating after a counsellor and multiple children who were at the camp tested positive for the virus.

All children and employees who were at the day camp between July 13 and July 21 must isolate at home for a minimum of 14 days from the last time they attended day camp.

They are also being asked to call 811 or 1-877-644-4545, and a screening clinic primarily for children who attended the day camp has been set up, the letter said.

Charlot l'Escargot is closed for another 14 days due to the outbreak.