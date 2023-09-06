Boil water advisory now lifted for Boucherville, Que., after 6 days

A boil water advisory put in place last week for several Montreal suburbs has been completely lifted after officials in Boucherville, Que., said the water is now safe to consume.

The advisory had been in place in Longueuil, Que., and the neighbouring municipalities of Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville and Boucherville since last Friday after E. coli bacteria was found in the water supply.

Longueuil, which runs the water treatment plant that serves the other communities, issued the advisory after a single sample tested positive for E. coli on Friday.

After testing, Longueuil lifted its advisory on Sunday and Saint-Bruno did the same on Monday, but Boucherville was awaiting the results of its own testing for one part of the municipality.

According to provincial standards, two samples over two days must be free of contaminants for the advisory to be removed.

Health officials in the Montérégie region where the communities are located say there were no reports of illness.