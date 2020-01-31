Can Quebec handle billions of empties under new deposit system? SAQ looks for solutions

The Legault government's ambitious plan to expand Quebec's bottle consignment system to include all beverage containers in the province is being hailed by environmentalists while raising concerns among those who will be stuck managing the expected flood of returnables.

But Quebec's liquor board, after years of opposing the collection of wine and liquor bottles, isn't fighting the plan. It will instead be testing automatic collection machines in the coming year to handle the influx of empties.

And there will be a lot. Quebec projects that more than four billion containers will be returned annually, including more than one billion plastic water bottles.

Among those returns will be plenty of wine bottles. The SAQ sells some 200 million a year.

When Quebec was consulting on the deposit plan this summer, SAQ president and CEO Catherine Dagenais said it would be impossible for the Crown corporation to manage the expected volume of returns at its more than 400 outlet locations.

"That's why we're testing machines, small machines," she said after Quebec Environment Minister Benoit Charette announced the new deposit system on Thursday.

"The space factor is still an issue. If everyone were to bring their bottles as they are in the store, there's no space, of course. But in a machine that captures the bottle and crushes it, that changes everything."

Wine and spirit bottles will be exchanged for 25 cents each by 2022 and all other bottles will come with a 10-cent deposit. Quebec wants 90 per cent of all beverage containers in the province to be recovered and recycled by 2030.

While that seems like a lot, Alberta has a similar system in place, and as of 2018, the province has been diverting two billion containers from landfills by collecting more than 85 per cent of beverage containers sold.

Dagenais said she supported the effort to improve glass recycling, and with the planned installation of automatic machines, she doesn't expect the new deposit system will affect the SAQ financially.

However, it remains to be seen if these bottle-collection machines can function well outside in the winter. That's why, Dagenais said, the SAQ needs to first test the machines before installing them across the province.

Plan draws praise from Recyc-Québec

The SAQ won't be alone in coming up with a way to collect empties. Recyc-Québec, the province's recycling authority, will oversee the implementation of the container recovery system, but the companies that market the containers will have to present a deposit-management plan within a year, including the opening of a network of private depot centres.

The Legault government aims to have about 400 recovery points in the province.

"We want the system as simple as possible," Charette said on Thursday.

No matter how the containers are collected, Recyc-Québec's president, Sonia Gagné, supports the initiative.

She said beverage containers are of higher quality because they are less contaminated. It will also give recycling firms access to new materials, she said.

Québec solidaire MNA Ruba Chazal welcomed the government's decision to expand the consignment system, but said the environment minister should also improve the ailing recycling industry, by adopting "a global vision of waste management."

'Logistically impossible' to collect them all

Still, there are those that say the plan is just too ambitious. Quebec's association of food retailers (ADA) came out against it, saying it would be "logistically impossible" for its members to collect all the listed containers.

ADA's CEO, Pierre-Alexandre Blouin, said not only will space be an issue, but labour costs will be as well.

Storage areas are already filled with returnable containers under the current system, he said, and "most traditional grocery stores, you have almost one person working full-time on bottle deposits."

Citing Quebec's labour shortage, Martin Vézina, a spokesperson for the province's restaurant association, said restaurants are short staffed as it is and don't have the resources to return empties.

"We are a big consumer who has many, many bottles. More than 50 bottles a day. That's not the same as a citizen who brings back two bottles of wine to the supermarket," he said.

"We will need to ask for kitchen workers to take all of our bottles and bring them back some place [but] we don't know where."