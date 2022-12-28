Man, 21, dies after sustaining injuries at Montreal's Bordeaux jail

A 21-year-old man being held at the Bordeaux jail in Montreal died Saturday afternoon, after he was seriously injured while in custody.

The victim, Nicous D'Andre Spring, was an inmate at Bordeaux. He was taken to hospital Saturday, where he died of his injuries.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the causes and circumstances surrounding the death, said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus. The provincial police is leading the investigation.

The SQ is keeping the details of the event confidential, including the charges that landed D'Andre Spring in custody and how long he was there, citing the ongoing investigation.