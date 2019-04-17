New rules for driving with children on board come into effect Thursday
Until a child is 9 years old, or 4-9 tall, they will need to be in a booster seat
New guidelines from the province expect children who are under a certain height, or who are younger than nine, to be in a booster seat starting Thursday.
Drivers who aren't following the new rules could face a fine of $80 to $100 and three demerit points, according to Quebec's automobile insurance board (SAAQ).
The child can be younger than nine and out of booster seats if they are taller than 145 centimetres — or 4-9 — when standing. The previous rule stated that children had to be 63 centimetres high when seated.
SAAQ spokesperson Mario Vaillancourt said the new rules will help curb serious injuries.
He said that based on studies from around the world, keeping children in booster seats helps keep them safe.
Certified child passenger safety instructor Marie-Pier Carpentier said the main thing to understand about the new rules is that the seatbelt must fall across the hips and shoulder of the child — not over the neck and stomach.
The SAAQ recommends that children under the age of 12 ride in the back seat, but that isn't mandatory.
The change to the Highway Safety Code was first put forward in a bill in late 2017.
There are three kinds of seats a parent should be using: newborns until they weigh 10 kilograms are to use an infant seat, children who weigh more than that need to be put in a child safety seat, and once the child weighs more than 18 kilograms they need to be in a booster seat until their height or age meet the parameters set by the SAAQ.
Tips from the SAAQ:
- Seat must have the Transport Canada compliance label. It is illegal to have one from another country because standards are not the same.
- Complete and send the registration card to manufacturer in case there is a recall.
- Respect the seat's expiration date. Materials lose resistance over time.
- Always replace the seat after an accident, even if the child was not in the seat.
- Using a second-hand seat is strongly discouraged — reselling or lending a car seat made before 2012 is not authorized by Health Canada.
With files from CBC Montreal's Daybreak
