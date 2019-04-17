New rules for driving with children on board come into effect Thursday

New guidelines from the province expect children who are under a certain height, or who are younger than nine, to be in a booster seat starting Thursday.

Drivers who aren't following the new rules could face a fine of $80 to $100 and three demerit points, according to Quebec's automobile insurance board (SAAQ).

The child can be younger than nine and out of booster seats if they are taller than 145 centimetres — or 4-9 — when standing. The previous rule stated that children had to be 63 centimetres high when seated.

SAAQ spokesperson Mario Vaillancourt said the new rules will help curb serious injuries.

He said that based on studies from around the world, keeping children in booster seats helps keep them safe.

Certified child passenger safety instructor Marie-Pier Carpentier said the main thing to understand about the new rules is that the seatbelt must fall across the hips and shoulder of the child — not over the neck and stomach.

The SAAQ recommends that children under the age of 12 ride in the back seat, but that isn't mandatory.

The change to the Highway Safety Code was first put forward in a bill in late 2017.

Every year, more than 1,000 children under the age of nine are victims of road accidents and child seats can reduce the risk of serious injury or death by up to 70 per cent, according to the SAAQ.

There are three kinds of seats a parent should be using: newborns until they weigh 10 kilograms are to use an infant seat, children who weigh more than that need to be put in a child safety seat, and once the child weighs more than 18 kilograms they need to be in a booster seat until their height or age meet the parameters set by the SAAQ.

The SAAQ recommends parents make an appointment with one of its child safety seat inspectors to ensure the seat meets regulations and is properly installed.

Tips from the SAAQ: