Quebec politicians denounce U.S. candidate's torching of Quebec author's book

Quebec Culture Minister Mathieu Lacombe is denouncing the burning of a local author's book by a prospective U.S. Republican lawmaker.

A video posted Tuesday by a Republican candidate for secretary of state in Missouri shows her taking a flame-thrower to library books that she claims are being used to "groom" children.

Among the books burned by candidate Valentina Gomez was Naked: Not Your Average Sex Encyclopedia, the English translation of the book Tout nu by Quebec author Myriam Daguzan Bernier and illustrator Cécile Gariépy.

The book is described as an inclusive guide to sexuality aimed at teens.

Lacombe told reporters in Quebec City today that book burning has no place in 2024.

Later, a motion passed unanimously at Quebec's National Assembly denouncing censorship and reiterating support for freedom of opinion, freedom of expression and the free circulation of ideas.