Saint-Henri mystery: Whose bones are these?

Montreal police are investigating after human remains were found in a Saint-Henri apartment last month.

On April 17, police received a call about bones in the basement of a residential building near the corner of Notre-Dame and Delinelle streets.

"When investigators arrived, it was pretty difficult for them to tell if it was human remains or not," said Const. Manuel Couture with the Montreal police.

A pathologist analyzed the bones and was able to conclude that the bones were, in fact, human, he said.

The case has been transferred to the major crimes unit to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the person's death.

"We don't know what exactly caused the death," said Couture. "It could be a lot of things."

"It could be an ancient burial site. It's so hard to tell right now."

Investigators were back at the century-old building Thursday, as the investigation continues.

Couture said police are also trying to track down previous owners of the building.