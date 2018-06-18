Bonaventure Expressway west completely closed near Exit 2
Traffic delays expected in the area
All the westbound lanes of the Bonaventure Expressway toward downtown were closed Monday morning.
The closure, which affects the area just after Exit 2, was attributed to emergency repairs and put in place just after 10 a.m., according to the Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated.
Complete closure of Expy. Bonaventure toward Montreal at exit 2 to make corrections <a href="https://twitter.com/Qc511_Mtl?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Qc511_Mtl</a>—@pontChampBridge
The problem was linked to incomplete work done on the weekend, said Nathalie Lessard spokesperson for the bridges corporation.
Weekend roadwork hampered by rain
The short section of highway was closed for repairs over the weekend, she explained, but rain cut the work short. The contractor had already scraped away the pavement, leaving an indent roughly 10 centimetres deep, she said.
There was asphalt added to reduce the impact on cars and signs were put up warning drivers to slow down for the bump, she said. Despite those efforts, vehicles travelling at highway speeds were damaged.
The incident is under investigation, she said, and crews are working to fix the problem. Cars are being rerouted to Exit 2, down Moulins Road toward Pierre-Dupuy Avenue.
Drivers of those damaged vehicles can submit claims to the Corporation, according to Lessard, who said people can send photos and questions by email to communications@pjcci.ca.
The lanes are expected to reopen before before the afternoon rush hour.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.