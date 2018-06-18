Bonaventure Expressway west completely closed near Exit 2

All the westbound lanes of the Bonaventure Expressway toward downtown were closed Monday morning.

The closure, which affects the area just after Exit 2, was attributed to emergency repairs and put in place just after 10 a.m., according to the Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated.

Complete closure of Expy. Bonaventure toward Montreal at exit 2 to make corrections <a href="https://twitter.com/Qc511_Mtl?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Qc511_Mtl</a> —@pontChampBridge The Sûreté du Québec says cars were damaged early this morning on the stretch of highway near the exit for Cité du Havre.

The problem was linked to incomplete work done on the weekend, said Nathalie Lessard spokesperson for the bridges corporation.

Weekend roadwork hampered by rain

The short section of highway was closed for repairs over the weekend, she explained, but rain cut the work short. The contractor had already scraped away the pavement, leaving an indent roughly 10 centimetres deep, she said.

There was asphalt added to reduce the impact on cars and signs were put up warning drivers to slow down for the bump, she said. Despite those efforts, vehicles travelling at highway speeds were damaged.

The incident is under investigation, she said, and crews are working to fix the problem. Cars are being rerouted to Exit 2, down Moulins Road toward Pierre-Dupuy Avenue.

Drivers of those damaged vehicles can submit claims to the Corporation, according to Lessard, who said people can send photos and questions by email to communications@pjcci.ca.

The lanes are expected to reopen before before the afternoon rush hour.