Bombardier sells train-making division to French multinational Alstom
Bombardier Inc. has sold its rail-building unit to French train giant Alstom SA, marking its exit from the rail business.
Money to Bombardier and Caisse de dépôt will be $8.4-$9 billion Cdn
On Monday, Alstom announced it had secured a deal with Bombardier and major shareholder Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec to acquire Bombardier Transport for a price of 5.8-6.2 billion euros ($8.4-$9 billion Cdn).
More to come.
With files from Reuters and Radio-Canada
