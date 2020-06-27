Transportation commission blames condition of Bombardier truck for fatal A40 crash

The Commission des transports du Québec says Bombardier needs to do more to keep drivers safe on the road after one of its vehicles was involved in a fatal pileup on Highway 40 in Montreal four years ago.

A new report by the commission is calling for Bombardier to have more robust training, improved vehicle servicing and establish a safety-management system — including sanctions for those who do not comply.

It states the condition of the Bombardier tanker truck, which was carrying aviation fuel when it came to an abrupt stop on the highway on Aug. 9, 2016, is largely to blame for the collision that killed truck driver Gilbert Prince.

Prince was driving several metres behind the Bombardier truck when it stopped suddenly in the centre lane of Highway 40. Prince died in the fiery, multi-vehicle collision.

"Without the Bombardier vehicle's poor mechanical state, the fatal accident that resulted in the death of Gilbert Prince would not have happened," the report, made public Friday, states.

It highlights that the vehicle's emergency lights did not turn on, directly causing the collision, which resulted in Prince's death.

The report states Bombardier must provide proof of training and incident reports to the commission and Quebec's auto insurance board by Nov. 30.

Quebec's workplace health and safety board also concluded in 2017 that the Bombardier vehicle was to blame for the collision, citing a faulty parking brake as the likely cause.

In a statement to Radio-Canada, Bombardier said it is examining the report closely and is collaborating with authorities. It also notes it is no longer using the type of truck that was involved in the pileup.

Last year, Quebec's director of criminal and penal prosecutions said no criminal charges would be laid in connection to the incident.