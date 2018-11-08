Bombardier cutting 5,000 jobs, selling Q Series aircraft

Bombardier has announced measures that will result in 5,000 job losses, half of which will be in Quebec, over the next 12 to 18 months.

The Montreal-based company said Thursday morning the measures will result in $250 million in annual savings. It also announced it will sell its Q Series turboprop aircraft program to Longview Aviation Capital for $300 million.

The carrier reached another agreement to sell its business aircraft flight and technical training unit, which is run out of Montreal, Quebec City and Dallas, to another Montreal multinational, CAE.

Bombardier is also selling training services to CAE for $645 million. The transactions with CAE will total $800 million in revenue for Bombardier and are expected to be finalized by mid-2019.

Bombardier says the deals with Longview and CAE will amount to $900 million in net proceeds.

The company's third-quarter revenues reached $3.6 billion US, a 48 per cent increase compared to its earnings for the same period last year.

Bombardier CEO Alain Bellemare said the cuts and sales are necessary, and the company would continue to "streamline" its operations.