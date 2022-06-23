Boil-water advisory in effect for Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que.

The city of Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville on Montreal's South Shore has issued a boil-water advisory for its entire territory.

A release from city hall says the move is necessary following lab results that showed possible contamination in a sample from the water network.

Residents can use the water to wash dishes or laundry and they can bathe with it. Otherwise, water must be boiled for at least one minute before it can be used for cooking or drinking. It should not be served to pets without being boiled first either.

For more information and to know when the advisory is lifted, you can go the city's website.