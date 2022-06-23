Boil-water advisory in effect for Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que.
Residents of Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, 25 kilometres east of Montreal, are being advised to boil their water until further notice.
Water can be used for washing but should be boiled before drinking
The city of Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville on Montreal's South Shore has issued a boil-water advisory for its entire territory.
A release from city hall says the move is necessary following lab results that showed possible contamination in a sample from the water network.
Residents can use the water to wash dishes or laundry and they can bathe with it. Otherwise, water must be boiled for at least one minute before it can be used for cooking or drinking. It should not be served to pets without being boiled first either.
For more information and to know when the advisory is lifted, you can go the city's website.