Boil-water advisory issued in Montreal borough of Anjou

The Montreal borough of Anjou issued a boil-water advisory on Saturday after tests showed the supply was not conforming to standards.

The advisory affects the area sandwiched between Highway 40 to the north and Roi-René Boulevard to the south.

The borough has published a statement about the advisory to its website, but provided little information as to the cause or risks of contamination.

It says citizens living in the affected area must boil the water for at least one minute before consuming it or use bottled water.

The advisory is in effect until further notice.

Tap water that has been boiled for at least one minute can be used to drink, prepare baby food, wash, etc.

Tap water that has not been boiled can be used to wash dishes in hot water as long as residents make sure to dry them well. Unboiled water can also be used to wash clothes and take showers.

However, young children should be washed with a washcloth or monitored to ensure they don't swallow water while being washed, the advisory says.

For more information, you can contact the Accès Montréal office by dialling 311.