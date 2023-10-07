Boil-water advisory in effect for Vaudreuil area

The city of Vaudreuil-Dorion has issued a boil-water advisory for the Vaudreuil area, an off-island suburb off the western tip of Montreal.

The city is advising residents to use bottled water or water that has been boiled for at least one minute for drinking, preparing baby formula, washing and preparing food, making ice cubes and brushing teeth.

However, residents can use unboiled tap water for washing dishes in hot water, washing clothes, and taking a shower or bath.

The boil-water advisory is in effect until further notice.