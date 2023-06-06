Boil-water advisory issued for part of Saint-Lazare, Que.

A precautionary boil-water advisory is in effect for a portion of Saint-Lazare, an off-island suburb west of Montreal.

The advisory was issued Tuesday. The municipality says an unplanned outage occurred due to an aqueduct failure during work on a sewer project.

The entire suburb is not affected. The advisory is for the area east of Montée Saint-Robert as a precautionary measure only, for a minimum period of three consecutive days.

This is the time required for the water to be analyzed by a certified laboratory and for the results to be communicated to the municipality.

