Boil-water advisory in effect for several Plateau streets

Some residents of the Plateau–Mont Royal borough have been ordered to boil their water before consuming it today.

The boil-water advisory is a preventative measure after construction is believed to have impacted the water supply to businesses and residents, the borough said on its website Thursday.

As of 3:30 p.m., the following areas were flagged by the city as part of the advisory:

Mont-Royal Avenue East (south side), from St-Hubert Street to Christophe-Colomb Avenue.

St-André Street, from Duluth Avenue East to Mont-Royal Street East.

De Mentana Street, from Duluth Avenue East to Mont-Royal Avenue East.

Boyer Street, from Rachel Street East to Mont-Royal Street East.

Marie-Anne Street East, from St-André Street to Boyer Street.

Duluth Avenue East, from St-Hubert Street to Parc-La Fontaine Avenue.

Select addresses on Rachel Street East.

Construction may also have lowered the water pressure in the area and more boil-water notices may need to be distributed, according to the borough's website.

The boil-water advisory is expected to be lifted Saturday, pending the results of a laboratory analysis.

Under most such advisories, water should be boiled for one minute before:

Drinking it.

Preparing baby bottles or baby food.

Washing raw food, such as fruits and vegetables.

Making ice cubes.

Rinsing your mouth or brushing your teeth.

It's not necessary to boil tap water if it's for washing dishes, doing laundry or taking baths or showers.