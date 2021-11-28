Boil-water advisory issued for many sectors of Montreal's West Island

The City of Montreal has issued a boil-watery advisory for a large portion of the West Island after a failed water quality test at a sampling point on the network.

The advisory affects the sectors of Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Pointe-Claire, Dollard-Des-Ormeaux, Kirkland, l'Île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève and Baie d'Urfé. A map of the affected areas can also be found here.

Residents living in these areas must boil their water for at least one minute before consuming it or using it to brush their teeth.

Tap water that has not been boiled may be used for personal hygiene or other domestic purposes.

The advisory is in effect until further notice and the city says it will post a notice as soon as it is lifted.

For more information, residents can visit the city's website or contact 311.