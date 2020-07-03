Boil water advisory in effect in Montreal's east end

The City of Montreal has issued a 48-hour boil water advisory for residents in the Mercier-Est area of Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and parts of Anjou.

The advisory affects the areas north of Highway 138, between Boucherville Street and Contrecoeur Street. A map showing affected areas is available here.

Residents must bring their water to a full boil for at least one minute before drinking it, using it to brush their teeth or using it to make food.

The boil advisory is in place because work is being done to repair a nearby broken water main, according to the city.

The advisory has been in effect since Thursday night. The city said it will issue a notice either lifting or extending the boil water advisory Saturday.