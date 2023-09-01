Boil-water advisory in effect for Boucherville, Saint-Bruno and parts of Longueuil

The city of Longueuil has issued a boil-water advisory for the boroughs of Vieux-Longueuil and Saint-Hubert, as well as the municipalities of Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville and Boucherville.

Tests on the water system detected E. coli bacteria in samples.

Water must be heated to a rolling boil for a full minute in order to be safe to drink, wash food, give to pets or brush teeth.

Ice cubes made on Sept. 1 should be discarded.

Tap water can be safely used to bathe, wash clothing or in the dishwasher as long as the heat cycle is high.

Schools and businesses are asked to turn off water fountains and install signs indicating that the water is not safe to drink.

The boil-water advisory is in effect until further notice.