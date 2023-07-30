Montreal lifts boil-water advisory caused by water main break

The city of Montreal lifted the boil-water advisory that was in effect in the Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie and Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension boroughs, due to a major water main break, it said in a statement Saturday evening.

"Analyses of water samples taken over the last few hours show that the situation has been re-established. The agglomeration (of Montreal) can be assured that the water meets all the quality standards set forth by potable water regulations," the city said in a statement.

The boil-water advisory affected 75,000 residents in the area delimited by Rosemont and Industriel boulevards as well as Molson Street and 25th Avenue.

It was put in place after a major water main broke Friday morning at the intersection of Bélanger Street and 17th Avenue in the Saint-Michel neighbourhood.

The city says the incident involved a 36-inch pipe and that damages were mostly seen between Bélanger and Jean-Talon streets, and between 17th and 19th avenues.

Additionally, the break caused a collapse of the roadway at the corner of 18th Avenue and Bélanger Street.

The cause of the break is unknown at this time.