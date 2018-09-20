Boil-water advisory lifted in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville and Saint-Hubert

The City of Longueuil has lifted a boil-water advisory that was issued Thursday for the borough of Saint-Hubert and the City of Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville.

The advisory was issued after lab results showed E. coli bacteria in a water sample.

"All of the results of tests carried out to date on the network, in accordance with the regulation respecting the quality of drinking water, confirm that the water is fit for consumption," a news release from the city said.