Boil-water advisory lifted for Longueuil, Que.

The city of Longueuil has lifted its boil-water advisory for the boroughs of Vieux-Longueuil and Saint-Hubert after E. coli bacteria was detected in its water system.

However, the advisory is still in place in the municipalities of Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville and Boucherville.

"The results of recent analyses carried out on the Longueuil water network are in order. Longueuil residents affected by the advisory no longer need to boil their water before drinking it," the city said in a news release.

The city said an analysis of samples from the water plants serving Boucherville and Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville are underway. In those areas, water should still be heated to a rolling boil for a full minute in order to be safe to drink, wash food, give to pets or brush teeth.

