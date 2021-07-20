Boil-water advisory issued for part of Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough
The preventive advisory was issued on Tuesday afternoon and affects the area west of La Fontaine Park and south of Mount Royal Avenue.
Officials are asking people not to drink tap water without bringing it to a full boil for at least one minute as of Tuesday afternoon.
The reason for the preventive advisory is unknown.
Residents should wait for another update from the borough before drinking unboiled tap water again.