Boil-water advisory issued for part of Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough

The preventive advisory was issued on Tuesday afternoon and affects the area west of La Fontaine Park and south of Mount Royal Avenue.

Residents are asked to bring tap water to a full rolling boil for at least one minute before drinking it. (CBC)

Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough has issued a preventive boil-water advisory for residents and businesses west of La Fontaine Park and south of Mount Royal Avenue. 

Officials are asking people not to drink tap water without bringing it to a full boil for at least one minute as of Tuesday afternoon. 

The reason for the preventive advisory is unknown. 

Residents should wait for another update from the borough before drinking unboiled tap water again. 

