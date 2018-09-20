Boil-water advisory issued in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville and Saint-Hubert

The City of Longueuil has issued a boil-water advisory for the borough of Saint-Hubert and the City of Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville.

The advisory was issued after lab results showed E. coli bacteria in a water sample.

In a news release, Longueuil says it is mandatory to boil water for at least one minute before consumption.

Boiled water should also be used to prepare food and drinks, to make ice cubes and to brush teeth.

Unboiled tap water can be used to wash dishes with hot water, so long as they're dried well.

Young children should be washed with a washcloth rather than bathed, in order to prevent them from swallowing water.

The city says residents should continue boiling water until it issues an advisory saying the order has been lifted.