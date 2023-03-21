Content
Boil-water advisory issued in Quebec City

A trickle of water comes out of a faucet.
An advisory for parts of Charlesbourg has been in effect since Monday evening. (Steve Helber/The Associated Press)

Quebec City has issued a boil water advisory for parts of the borough of Charlesbourg after a water main break in Place des Colibris Monday evening.   

The advisory is in place for people living in the area bounded by Jean-Talon Boulevard to the south, the Laurentian autoroute to the east, Saint-Samuel Avenue to the west and 41st Avenue West and East to the north

The city said residents should boil their water for at least one minute. 

