Boil-water advisory issued in Quebec City

Quebec City has issued a boil water advisory for parts of the borough of Charlesbourg after a water main break in Place des Colibris Monday evening.

The advisory is in place for people living in the area bounded by Jean-Talon Boulevard to the south, the Laurentian autoroute to the east, Saint-Samuel Avenue to the west and 41st Avenue West and East to the north

The city said residents should boil their water for at least one minute.