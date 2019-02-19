Boil water advisory in parts of Old Longueuil due to E. coli

A boil water advisory is in effect for parts of Old Longueuil because of the presence of E. coli bacteria in the water mains, the city said Tuesday evening.

Residents are advised to boil the water for at least a minute before drinking it.

The advisory impacts an area between Lalande, Kirouac, Jean-Paul-Vincent and Claude streets, highways 20 and 132.

The city states on its website that washing dishes, doing laundry, showering and bathing are safe.

However, young children and infants should be washed with a washcloth to avoid them accidentally swallowing some water.

The city will tell citizens through its social media and website when the advisory is lifted.