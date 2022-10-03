Body found in trunk of burned vehicle in Montreal's Sud-Ouest borough

Montreal police are investigating after a body was found in a burned vehicle in the Sud-Ouest borough Sunday night.

Police were called around 9:30 p.m. for a vehicle on fire in a small parking lot on Versailles Street, near Saint-Antoine West Street.

Emergency crews found the body in the trunk once the fire was out.

A perimeter was set up around the scene and the investigation was transferred to the police's major crimes unit.

Police say an autopsy will be performed to identify the victim and to determine the cause of death.