Homicide in Charlemagne: 71-year-old man found in driveway

Local​ police were called to a home in Charlemagne on Sacre-Coeur Street around 6 p.m. Wednesday where a 71-year-old man was found in the driveway.

Body had signs of violence, police said

CBC News ·
Police are investigating a suspicious death in Charlemagne, east of Montreal. (Alain Beland/Radio-Canada)

Quebec provincial police are investigating a after a body was found in a municipality east of Montreal.

First responders determined that he had died.

Sûreté du Québec investigators are working with local police and say the death has been ruled a homicide.

There were "signs of violence" on the body, said SQ Sgt. Claude Denis.

With files from La Presse Canadienne

