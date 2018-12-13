Homicide in Charlemagne: 71-year-old man found in driveway

Quebec provincial police are investigating a after a body was found in a municipality east of Montreal.

Local​ police were called to a home in Charlemagne on Sacre-Coeur Street around 6 p.m. Wednesday where a 71-year-old man was found in the driveway.

First responders determined that he had died.

Sûreté du Québec investigators are working with local police and say the death has been ruled a homicide.

There were "signs of violence" on the body, said SQ Sgt. Claude Denis.