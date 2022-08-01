Body found in burned Sorel-Tracy, Que. house

Provincial police are working to identify a dead person found in a burned house shortly before midnight, Sunday, in Sorel-Tracy, Que.

Sûreté du Québec officers arrested two people nearby soon after reports of the fire on Turcotte Street. But the circumstances of the fire are not yet known.

Police set up a security perimeter near a car at the corner of Carignan and Goupil Streets. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

Police don't know whether the person's death was caused by the fire or an assault.

Technicians are examining the rubble of the house, which is located in a residential area.