Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Montreal

Body found in burned Sorel-Tracy, Que. house

Sûreté du Québec officers arrested two people soon after reports of the fire on Turcotte Street.

Provincial police arrest 2

CBC News ·
A corpse lies within a police security perimeter.
Two people were arrested in the neighborhood shortly after the fire was reported. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

Provincial police are working to identify a dead person found in a burned house shortly before midnight, Sunday, in Sorel-Tracy, Que.

Sûreté du Québec officers arrested two people nearby soon after reports of the fire on Turcotte Street. But the circumstances of the fire are not yet known.

A Sûreté du Québec cruiser is parked outside a security perimeter at night.
Police set up a security perimeter near a car at the corner of Carignan and Goupil Streets. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

Police don't know whether the person's death was caused by the fire or an assault.

Technicians are examining the rubble of the house, which is located in a residential area.

with files from La Presse Canadienne

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Submit a news tip|Corrections and clarifications

now