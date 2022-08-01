Body found in burned Sorel-Tracy, Que. house
Sûreté du Québec officers arrested two people soon after reports of the fire on Turcotte Street.
Provincial police arrest 2
Provincial police are working to identify a dead person found in a burned house shortly before midnight, Sunday, in Sorel-Tracy, Que.
Sûreté du Québec officers arrested two people nearby soon after reports of the fire on Turcotte Street. But the circumstances of the fire are not yet known.
Police don't know whether the person's death was caused by the fire or an assault.
Technicians are examining the rubble of the house, which is located in a residential area.
with files from La Presse Canadienne