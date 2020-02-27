SQ investigating after body of young girl discovered by passerby in Laurentians
Police found traces of violence on her body, investigators believe her death was not accidental
Quebec provincial police are investigating after the body of a missing girl was found on the side of a road near the town of Brownsburg-Chatham in the Laurentians.
The Sûreté du Québec says she was found by a passerby Wednesday morning. There were traces of violence on her body, and investigators believe her death was not an accident.
The girl's family members reported her missing to police Wednesday evening.
With files from Radio-Canada