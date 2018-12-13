Skip to Main Content
Body of missing Laval woman found in Mexico

Body of missing Laval woman found in Mexico

Authorities in Mexico say the body of Laval, Que., resident Christine St-Onge, who had been missing since last week, has been found.

Christine St-Onge had travelled to Mexico with a man who was later found dead in Quebec

CBC News ·
Mexican authorities say they have found the body of Christine St-Onge of Laval, Que. (Submitted by Sûreté du Québec)

Authorities in Mexico say the body of a Laval, Que., woman missing since last week has been found.

Christine St-Onge, 41, was last heard from on Dec. 4.

St-Onge had travelled to Mexico with a man, who returned to Quebec on Dec. 5.

He was found dead the next day. Provincial police said it was death by suicide.

After the man's body was found, a joint investigation was launched by the RCMP, Quebec provincial police and Mexican authorities.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories