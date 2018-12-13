Body of missing Laval woman found in Mexico
Authorities in Mexico say the body of Laval, Que., resident Christine St-Onge, who had been missing since last week, has been found.
Christine St-Onge had travelled to Mexico with a man who was later found dead in Quebec
Christine St-Onge, 41, was last heard from on Dec. 4.
St-Onge had travelled to Mexico with a man, who returned to Quebec on Dec. 5.
He was found dead the next day. Provincial police said it was death by suicide.
After the man's body was found, a joint investigation was launched by the RCMP, Quebec provincial police and Mexican authorities.