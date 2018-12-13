Authorities in Mexico say the body of a Laval, Que., woman missing since last week has been found.

Christine St-Onge, 41, was last heard from on Dec. 4.

St-Onge had travelled to Mexico with a man, who returned to Quebec on Dec. 5.

He was found dead the next day. Provincial police said it was death by suicide.

After the man's body was found, a joint investigation was launched by the RCMP, Quebec provincial police and Mexican authorities.