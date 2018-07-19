Body of a man pulled from Lac St-Louis after kayak capsizes

Several hours after a kayaker was reported missing in Beaconsfield, divers with the Montreal Fire Department have recovered his body from Lac St-Louis.

Calls to 911 first came in at around 3 p.m., when witnesses reported seeing a kayak tip over and a young man fall into the water.

The weather conditions were windy this afternoon, making for choppy waters.

The 18-year-old rented a kayak from Centennial Park, near the Beaconsfield Yacht Club. Life jackets are mandatory at the rental point.

During the search operation Thursday afternoon, Robby Lagacé, operations chief for the Montreal Fire Department, said, "We presume, given that we don't see him floating in the water right now, that he wasn't wearing a life vest."

Along with firefighters, the Montreal police department and the Coast Guard officials were also involved in the search.

There were four boats, searching the waters just off Lakeshore Road.

A body was located after 7:30 p.m. and divers were called in. They retrieved the body at around 9:15 p.m.

According to an email sent out the the city of Beaconsfield, watercraft rental services will not be available until at least Monday.