Body found in trunk of burned vehicle in Montreal
Police unable to identify body
Montreal police are investigating after a body was discovered Sunday inside a burned vehicle in the city's east end.
Emergency crews were called about a vehicle on fire in Pointe aux Prairies Park, on Gouin Boulevard, in the Rivière-des-Prairies borough just after midnight.
Once the flames were extinguished, officers found a dead body in the trunk of the vehicle, according to Jean-Pierre Brabant, spokesperson for the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM).
"For now, we're trying to understand the circumstances that led to that vehicle [being on] fire," said Brabant.
Police were not yet able to identify the victim, he said, and an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.
"For now, we're investigating [it as] a suspicious death," Brabant said, adding "all options are on the table."
Police have set up a command post in the area and crime scene technicians are investigating.
The SPVM is asking members of the public to come forward if they have any information.
with files from Elias Abboud