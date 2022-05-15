Body found in trunk of burned vehicle in Montreal

Montreal police are investigating after a body was discovered Sunday inside a burned vehicle in the city's east end.

Emergency crews were called about a vehicle on fire in Pointe aux Prairies Park, on Gouin Boulevard, in the Rivière-des-Prairies borough just after midnight.

Once the flames were extinguished, officers found a dead body in the trunk of the vehicle, according to Jean-Pierre Brabant, spokesperson for the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM).

"For now, we're trying to understand the circumstances that led to that vehicle [being on] fire," said Brabant.

Police were not yet able to identify the victim, he said, and an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

"For now, we're investigating [it as] a suspicious death," Brabant said, adding "all options are on the table."

Police have set up a command post in the area and crime scene technicians are investigating.

The SPVM is asking members of the public to come forward if they have any information.