Body found in Laurentians' Red River

A body has been found in the Red River in Harrington, north of Lachute, and Quebec provincial police say it could be that of the 20-year-old man who went missing last week.

Police say the person's body is still undergoing the formal identification process, but that it's very possible it could be that of the missing man. An autopsy will also be conducted.

It was recovered Friday afternoon.

The 20-year-old had been swimming with three friends near the rapids below the bridge on Highway 364 in Huberdeau, Que., 20 kilometres south of Mont-Tremblant, when he disappeared.

Police and firefighters conducted searches by air, boat and on foot. It's unclear how the man was found Friday, but Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Sgt. Julien Lévesque said no searches were scheduled.