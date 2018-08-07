Body of missing 18-year-old last seen at Osheaga found in St. Lawrence River

Montreal police confirm that the body of a man pulled from the St. Lawrence River Monday afternoon is that of the 18-year-old who was reported missing over the weekend.

The man was last seen Friday night at the Osheaga music festival.

Montreal police confirmed that friends of the man came into a station Friday to report that their friend had gone missing, last seen at Osheaga around 7:30 p.m.

Police opened a missing persons file on Sunday and received a call from Longueuil police the following day about a body that had washed up on shore.

The body was identified by the Quebec coroner's office and linked to the missing persons case.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant told CBC that there were no signs of violence on the body.