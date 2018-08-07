New
Body of missing 18-year-old last seen at Osheaga found in St. Lawrence River
Montreal police confirm the body found is linked to the disappearance of a man missing since Friday.
Montreal police confirm that the body of a man pulled from the St. Lawrence River Monday afternoon is that of the 18-year-old who was reported missing over the weekend.
The man was last seen Friday night at the Osheaga music festival.
Montreal police confirmed that friends of the man came into a station Friday to report that their friend had gone missing, last seen at Osheaga around 7:30 p.m.
Police opened a missing persons file on Sunday and received a call from Longueuil police the following day about a body that had washed up on shore.
The body was identified by the Quebec coroner's office and linked to the missing persons case.
Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant told CBC that there were no signs of violence on the body.