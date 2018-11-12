Man found dead in woods behind school on Nuns' Island

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the woods behind the Î​le-des-Soeurs school in Nuns' Island in Montreal on Monday morning.

Const. Raphael Bergeron said police believe he is a man around 20 years old. The body was found just after 7 a.m. near de Gaspé Street.

Police have set up a large perimeter around the school.

Investigators still do not know the cause of death, but they are looking into "different possibilities" ranging from accidental to natural, he said.

Sandra Colla has lived in the neighbourhood for seven years and her children attend the school.

"The neighbourhood if very quiet," she told CBC. "This is very shocking."