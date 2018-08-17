Body found inside burned vehicle in Eastern Townships

Provincial police are investigating after a body was discovered Thursday inside a burned vehicle on a rural road in Dunham, Que., about 80 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Sgt. Stéphane Tremblay says firefighters received a call just before noon about a vehicle on fire on Noiseux Road.

When emergency crews arrived, a body was found in the vehicle. Police were unable to determine if the body was male or female, he said.

"We're still investigating the circumstances around that discovery," said Tremblay.

Police could not provide any more details early Friday.