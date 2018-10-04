Skip to Main Content
Body found in St. Lawrence River near downtown Montreal

Montreal police are investigating after a body was pulled from the St. Lawrence River earlier this evening.

Witness saw body floating in the river around 8 p.m.

Montreal police are investigating after a man's body was spotted floating in the St. Lawrence River (file photo). (Radio-Canada/Jean-Claude Taliana)

A witness alerted authorities of a body floating near Île Sainte-Hélène around 7:45 p.m. 

Firefighters were called in and recovered the body about an hour later near Mill Street in the downtown Ville-Marie borough. 

Police say the body appears to be that of an adult male.

Investigators remain on the scene, and police are providing no further details at this time.

