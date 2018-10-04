Body found in St. Lawrence River near downtown Montreal
Montreal police are investigating after a body was pulled from the St. Lawrence River earlier this evening.
Witness saw body floating in the river around 8 p.m.
A witness alerted authorities of a body floating near Île Sainte-Hélène around 7:45 p.m.
Firefighters were called in and recovered the body about an hour later near Mill Street in the downtown Ville-Marie borough.
Police say the body appears to be that of an adult male.
Investigators remain on the scene, and police are providing no further details at this time.