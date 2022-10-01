Body found in downtown Montreal garbage can

A man's body was found in a gargabe can on Doctor Penfield Avenue downtown Montreal Friday night.

Police were called to check in on an apartment on des Pins Avenue in the Ville-Marie borough, where they found traces of blood. A search of the area led to the body's discovery.

Investigators with the major crimes division and forensic identification technicians analyzed the scene. Police are also going door-to-door to try to get more information and will go through surveillance camera footage.

This is the 27th homicide in Montreal this year.





