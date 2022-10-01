Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Montreal

Body found in downtown Montreal garbage can

Last night, police were called to check in on an apartment on Pine Avenue downtown Montreal, where they found traces of blood. The body of a man was found in a garbage can on Doctor Penfield Avenue.

Police say they found traces of blood in an apartment before discovering the body

Montreal police are investigating after finding a man's body in a garbage can downtown. (Alain Béland/Radio-Canada)

A man's body was found in a gargabe can on Doctor Penfield Avenue downtown Montreal Friday night. 

Police were called to check in on an apartment on des Pins Avenue in the Ville-Marie borough, where they found traces of blood. A search of the area led to the body's discovery. 

Investigators with the major crimes division and forensic identification technicians analyzed the scene. Police are also going door-to-door to try to get more information and will go through surveillance camera footage.

This is the 27th homicide in Montreal this year.

 



