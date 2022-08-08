Montreal police investigate after body found in garbage bin during collection
A sanitation worker found a body in a garbage bin on Monday morning. Montreal police are now investigating what they consider to be a suspicious death.
Body found in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, investigators consider death suspicious
Montreal police are investigating after a sanitation worker found a body in a garbage bin on Monday morning.
The discovery was made in the city's Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood near the corner of Adam Street and Letourneux Avenue. The person's death was confirmed at the scene shortly after.
Montreal police say they received a 911 call just before 9 a.m.
Investigators will now try to determine the circumstances behind that person's death. For now, the death is considered suspicious.
