Montreal police investigate after body found in garbage bin during collection

Montreal police are investigating after a sanitation worker found a body in a garbage bin on Monday morning.

The discovery was made in the city's Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood near the corner of Adam Street and Letourneux Avenue. The person's death was confirmed at the scene shortly after.

Montreal police say they received a 911 call just before 9 a.m.

Investigators will now try to determine the circumstances behind that person's death. For now, the death is considered suspicious.