Body found inside burned car on service road near Trudeau Airport

Police are investigating after a body was found inside a burned car near Trudeau Airport.

Around 2:30 a.m., a driver saw that a car was on fire on a TransCanada Highway service road near the corner of Halpern Street in the Saint-Laurent borough.

Once the fire was extinguished, a body was found inside.

Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boisselle​ said the car was so badly damaged that its owner could not be determined.​

Police have set up a perimeter and are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death.

Boisselle​ said they would be reviewing security camera footage to learn more about what happened.