Body found inside burned car on service road near Trudeau Airport
Police are investigating cause of fire in Saint-Laurent borough
Police are investigating after a body was found inside a burned car near Trudeau Airport.
Around 2:30 a.m., a driver saw that a car was on fire on a TransCanada Highway service road near the corner of Halpern Street in the Saint-Laurent borough.
Once the fire was extinguished, a body was found inside.
Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boisselle said the car was so badly damaged that its owner could not be determined.
Police have set up a perimeter and are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death.
Boisselle said they would be reviewing security camera footage to learn more about what happened.