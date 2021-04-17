Bodies of man, woman found in home on Montreal's South Shore

Police are investigating after the bodies of a man and woman were found a in a residence in Mercier, Que., on Montreal's South Shore.

Responding to a 911 call, police found the bodies in a home on Beauchemin Street at around noon on Friday.

The deaths are considered suspicious, police say.

Police have not identified the bodies nor shared their age.

According to the investigation's preliminary findings, both the man and woman lived in the residence, said Sgt. Valérie Beauchamp, a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec.

The SQ is working with the Mercier police on the investigation.