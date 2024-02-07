Laval police discover bodies of 2 men in apartment unit
8-storey building evacuated on d'Orly Street
Police have found two bodies in an apartment on d'Orly Street in Laval.
The two men are a 67-year-old father and his 43-year-old son, according to Laval police.
Shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal asked Laval police to conduct a wellness check on a resident of an apartment building in Laval-des-Rapides. Laval police spokesperson Erika Landry said when officers arrived, they found two bodies.
The Laval police major crimes unit is investigating the incident.
Residents told Radio-Canada that the eight-storey building was completely evacuated before dozens of police officers, including an intervention team, surrounded it.
Police presence at the site remains heavy.
More details to come.
With files from Paula Dayan-Perez and Radio-Canada's Amélie Desmarais