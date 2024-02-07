Laval police discover bodies of 2 men in apartment unit

Police have found two bodies in an apartment on d'Orly Street in Laval.

The two men are a 67-year-old father and his 43-year-old son, according to Laval police.



Shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal asked Laval police to conduct a wellness check on a resident of an apartment building in Laval-des-Rapides. Laval police spokesperson Erika Landry said when officers arrived, they found two bodies.

The Laval police major crimes unit is investigating the incident.



Residents told Radio-Canada that the eight-storey building was completely evacuated before dozens of police officers, including an intervention team, surrounded it.

Police presence at the site remains heavy.

More details to come.